Employee productivity and wellbeing at risk: Unum

Hemma Visavadia
The cost of living crisis and economic difficulties have negatively affected productivity and employee wellbeing within the workforce, according to Unum UK.

Research from the employee benefits provider found that 29% of surveyed employees were negatively affected by the economic climate at work. A further 31% of respondents expected financial concerns to reduce their productivity in 2023.

The report found that the main issues affecting productivity within the workplace were financial worries (29%), work/life balance (23%) and mental health issues (22%). 

Meanwhile, 40% of employees said they have low energy, while 32% of respondents struggle to sleep and 25% of surveyed workers said they feel depressed.

To combat the effect financial pressures are having within the workplace, 26% of respondents said they will seek help with their stress, while 20% of employees will speak to a mental health professional for counselling. An additional 19% of respondents said they will seek advice from their GP and 15% of employees plan to take time off sick. 

However, despite the impact the financial crisis is having on employees, Unum warned that 35% of surveyed employees are still not being provided with any cost of living support from their employer this year.

Mark Till, chief executive of Unum UK, said: "Our research captures some major red flags in the lack of support from businesses and the resulting impact on productivity, as well as physical and mental health."  

"High-quality employee benefits and support services are essential, but employees can't utilise these unless they're aware of them. Communication and embedding these benefits are critical, as well as enabling a culture where employees feel they can speak freely about concerns and understand where to go to access early intervention support."

