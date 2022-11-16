Employee productivity and wellbeing at risk: Unum

Research from the employee benefits provider found that 29% of surveyed employees were negatively affected by the economic climate at work. A further 31% of respondents expected financial concerns to reduce their productivity in 2023.

The report found that the main issues affecting productivity within the workplace were financial worries (29%), work/life balance (23%) and mental health issues (22%).

Meanwhile, 40% of employees said they have low energy, while 32% of respondents struggle to sleep and 25% of surveyed workers said they feel depressed.

To combat the effect financial pressures are having within the workplace, 26% of respondents said they will seek help with their stress, while 20% of employees will speak to a mental health professional for counselling. An additional 19% of respondents said they will seek advice from their GP and 15% of employees plan to take time off sick.

However, despite the impact the financial crisis is having on employees, Unum warned that 35% of surveyed employees are still not being provided with any cost of living support from their employer this year.

Mark Till, chief executive of Unum UK, said: "Our research captures some major red flags in the lack of support from businesses and the resulting impact on productivity, as well as physical and mental health."

"High-quality employee benefits and support services are essential, but employees can't utilise these unless they're aware of them. Communication and embedding these benefits are critical, as well as enabling a culture where employees feel they can speak freely about concerns and understand where to go to access early intervention support."