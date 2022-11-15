ABI calls for IPT freeze in November Budget

Ahead of the Budget on 17 November, the ABI has urged the Chancellor to freeze the current rate of IPT to help families, businesses and charities during the cost of living crisis and head of a possible

The ABI commissioned research from Public First that found seven in 10 people (71%) would most likely stop paying insurance premiums if their other bills increase, while nearly one in five (18%) respondents said they know someone who has cancelled their cover due to costs elsewhere.

Meanwhile, one in 10 people (11%) believe they are at risk of not being able to afford their policy over the next year.

Standard rates for IPT, which relates to private medical insurance as well as other general insurance products, have doubled since October 2015.

The British Insurance Broker's Association (BIBA) called for a 10% reduction in IPT within its 2022 manifesto, published at the start of this year.

"With many families and businesses facing tough financial decisions, the last thing they need is a rise in Insurance Premium Tax," commented ABI director general, Hannah Gurga.

"Any increase in the rate of IPT at this time would likely impact those who continue to be most vulnerable to the cost of living crisis and we urge the Government to keep the rate frozen."