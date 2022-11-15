Simplyhealth launches £60m venture capital fund

The fund forms part of Simplyhealth's venture capital schemes with a focus on investment in early-stage healthcare businesses to support its growth and development, specifically on innovation in predictive and preventative healthcare

The mutual has invested an undisclosed amount into Daye, a gynaecological health company which creates products such as relief for period pain, at-home STI testing and the treatment of vaginal infections.

The funding will enable Daye to expand its offering from menstruation to vaginal microbiome screening.

Dr Sneh Khemka, chief executive at Simplyhealth, said: "We're investing in pioneering healthcare businesses in the HealthTech and MedTech sectors and have already made significant investments this year in predictive and preventative healthcare in the UK."

"We strive to make healthcare accessible to all and I am excited that we can financially support innovative healthcare businesses through our fund, addressing challenges in the UK healthcare system."

Valentina Milanova, founder of Daye, added that the funding will support Daye's growth and the launch of the UK's first tampon-based at-home vaginal microbiome screening kit, "making vaginal testing more accessible, easy to use, and even more accurate."

"Simplyhealth's investment will also enable us to build a comprehensive platform for gynae health, giving more women and AFAB individuals valuable insights into their bodies," she concluded.