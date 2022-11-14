Royal London makes IP flexibility adjustments

Age bracket for increasing cover changed from 55 to 60

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Royal London makes IP flexibility adjustments

Royal London has made changes to its income protection product designed to offer greater flexibility in supporting changing consumer circumstances, such as a change in employment.

Policyholders who may be looking to shorten their deferred period or are moving to less risk-inducing roles will be able to do so without going through the full alterations process.

Online declaration of health forms can be used instead, and if matching original underwriting decisions, existing policies can be updated

In addition, the insurer has updated the age bracket for increasing income protection cover using the guaranteed insurability options, from age 55 to 60.

Meanwhile, customers can increase their cover to £12,000 per annum when using the guaranteed insurability options, as well as a maximum of £24,000 p.a over the term of the plan. 

Royal London said the rise in cover will give customers reassurance that policies will continue providing the required cover despite changing circumstances, such as increased in incomes.

Jennifer Gilchrist, protection specialist at Royal London, said: "Our research with advisers and customers has shown us how much customers value the flexibility within our menu protection products."

"With people changing jobs more than ever during their working life, and economic uncertainty continuing to rise, these enhancements will help future-proof our protection cover for customers and help them tailor it to their individual circumstances."

 

