Research from the provider's latest Fuel for Life report found that 45% of surveyed individuals aged 25-44 who have no protection in place would struggle financially if they fall ill and unable to work.

Meanwhile, three in five people without a protection product said they would feel more "financially resilient" if they had a policy in place to support them during this economic turmoil.

Mike Farrell, protection sales director at LV=, said: "The cost of living crisis will continue to be a challenge that many of us face for some time to come as the UK navigates through difficult economic conditions."

"Our research shows that three in five people without a protection product would feel more financially resilient if they had a policy that paid if they were unable to work due to illness or injury."

The insurer also detailed it has paid out more than £20 million in critical illness claims between January and September this year, covering 258 policyholders, of which 14 were child critical illness cases.

The most common causes for critical illness claims were cancer (57%), heart attacks (13%) and strokes (7%).

Andy Walton, protection proposition director at Mortgage Advice Bureau, added that as the cost of living crisis continues it is "even more important to ensure we have the right conversations with customers about their financial position if they are unable to work."

"The data from LV= research shows that almost half of people surveyed are not confident they can cope financially if they fall ill. This lines up with UK savings statistics which tell us that 41% of Brits don't have enough savings to live for one month without income," he continued.

"We understand that disposable income in real terms is going to contract for many people - but this makes protection even more crucial."