Bupa launches inclusive health propositions in group PMI

Support for women’s health, sexual health and neurodiversity

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Bupa UK has launched a range of health propositions for its corporate customers, including more diverse and inclusive offerings to employees.

The Inclusive Health propositions offer further support for women's health, sexual health and neurodiversity.

The support includes access to Period Plan, a pathway which offers support for women's health issues such as endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome. Also included is menopause care and support for employees.

The proposition also offers support for sexual health with the propositions including a range of sexual health checks available to employees with or without symptoms.

In terms of neurodiversity, employees will have access to assessment, diagnosis and treatment for a range of neurodiverse conditions such as ADHD, autism, dyspraxia, dyslexia, dyscalculia and dysgraphia.

The Inclusive Health package is supported by the Bupa Academy for Health and Wellbeing, which provides corporate customers and intermediary partners with free training and resources on topics such as women's health, neurodiversity and gender dysphoria.

Richard Norris, general manager of business and specialist products at Bupa UK, said: "As businesses face a challenging year ahead, winning the war on talent will be critical to success."

"Employers should be investing in workplace health and wellbeing solutions that meet the needs of their individual employees. We strongly believe that inclusive health and wellbeing is now a critical part of the business agenda and want to support employers in building these kinds of wellbeing strategies."

