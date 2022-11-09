Employers ramping up support for men's health

Employers ramping up support for men's health

Support for men’s health issues has increased over the past 12 months with more employers investing in employee benefits to offer more options of care, according to healthcare platform, Peppy.

Research by the digital health app found that over one third (35%) of surveyed employers have ramped up their support for men's health over the past year.

Peppy also found that 23% of respondents have put support in place in the past year, while 12% of employers are planning on adding support 'right now.'

A further 8% of surveyed employers plan to offer men's health support within the next 12 months, while an additional 8% of respondents will add support in a year or more.

While offering support for male-specific health concerns is a step in the right direction, Peppy warned that an obstacle employers still need to overcome includes communicating to male employees that they can ask for help.

Helen Lake, director of men's health, at Peppy said: "One of the main issues when trying to manage men in their health issues is their general unwillingness to seek help. Even when a health matter escalates, they are less likely to access the support they need."

"Not only is this a vicious circle for the health of the individual but it also impacts the business if the member of staff needs time off because a condition has worsened. Dealing with men's healthcare matters early via workplace support counters both of these issues and leads to better health outcomes."

 "We know how disruptive it can for employers when male employees need to take time away from work because they failed to address a health matter in a timely way," Lake concluded.

