Only 15% of employers offer PMI to whole workforce

A survey among senior HR and finance experts found that only 15% of surveyed employers provide all workers with access to private healthcare treatments via a group PMI scheme, while the rest must rely on the NHS.

Partners&'s research found that half (50%) of respondents were reliant on the NHS to support at least some (35%) or most (15%) employees.

Meanwhile, 20% of surveyed employers weren't worried about the impact of NHS queues this winter due to low absenteeism within the workplace.

To combat employees waiting for NHS appointments, employers should better promote any private healthcare options they have in place to ensure its usage and any additional benefits which may also be helpful, Partners& suggested.

Steve Herbert, wellbeing and benefits director at Partners& explained that the NHS is struggling to return to acceptable levels of service: "This is clearly worrying for any employee that may be in need of medical treatment in the winter ahead."

"If the waiting lists were not worry enough, there are increasing reports of people being unable to secure appointments with their family doctor quickly and at a convenient time. This adds yet another barrier to even reaching those NHS waiting lists, lengthening the time from initial symptoms to diagnosis and then corrective treatment," he said.

"Many employers will be pleasantly surprised to find that their existing employee benefits package might already include elements such as remote GP services, and others can implement a new scheme for a very modest cost."

"There are also plenty of options to control the costs of group private healthcare offerings, a benefit that is much sought after by workers and which also speeds the recovery and return to work of employees."