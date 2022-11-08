Aviva updates cancer support for group PMI schemes

Hemma Visavadia
Aviva has announced it will add two new services to its Optimum and Optimum Referral group private healthcare schemes to better support employees with a cancer diagnosis.

The services have been designed to support the mental wellbeing of employees with cancer through the use of Talking Through Cancer service and Careology app, which will be available for employees on new and renewing healthcare schemes from 1 April 2023.

Members can access the additional services at the point of a claim for cancer, to better cope with the diagnosis through a clinical programme of therapy and support available via online, video, telephone or face-to-face for their mental wellbeing.

Employees who have made a cancer claim will also be able to monitor and record their symptoms and side effects. If any red flag symptoms are logged, the individual will be prompted to contact the clinical care team.

Amanda Windsor, clinical business adviser at Aviva UK Health, said: "We recognise that a cancer diagnosis can be devastating not just for the person, but for their loved ones too. Insight shows that approximately 67% of carers for people with cancer experience anxiety and 42% experience depression. Of these, over three quarters do not receive any support."

"It is a time where people living with cancer and their loved ones can feel helpless and without any control.  This is why we continually look for ways to help our customers beyond just settling their claim for treatment. Our Talking Through Cancer service and Careology app provide help, support and advice to our customers when they receive a cancer diagnosis, throughout their treatment and beyond."

Hemma Visavadia
