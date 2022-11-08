AXA Health trials urgent care centres offering

The service will be trialled in London before being rolled out across the UK next year. It aims to provide urgent care treatment to members who may need to be seen and treated close to home.

Members can call the 24/7 AXA Health urgent care helpline to find out where the nearest centre is and be given a code to receive the service at a discounted rate. They will be able to get medical attention for a range of issues including minor burns, wounds, and broken bones as well as urinary infections and respiratory conditions.

Andy McClure, marketing and proposition director, AXA Health said: "We're always developing new ways to support our members and believe that this service will help our members access expert, timely care as they need it. We want to be at the forefront of care for our members and provide the services they want and need to help them with their health concerns."

"This initiative is just one of the ways we're helping our members this winter and we hope that it also has the added benefit of helping ease some of the strain on A&E departments at one of their busiest times."