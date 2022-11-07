Holloway Friendly rolls out new online application

Holloway Friendly has replaced its in-house online application pathway and to utilise UnderwriteMe's underwriting engines, which aims to deliver decisions easily with more understandable questions, according to the income protection provider

Stuart Tragheim, chief executive, Holloway Friendly, remarked that the mutual has listened to advisers who "wanted us to prioritise change in our online application."

Advisers found that the previous application took too long, included too much free text and wasn't smart enough, with "too many applications being referred to underwriters," Tragheim explained.

"We listen. So, we've teamed up with the market leading underwriting engine from UnderwriteMe to deliver a brand new online application which we can't wait for advisers to try," he said.

Despite acknowledging that income protection underwriting is more complex than with other products, Tragheim stated that mutual has set a target of reaching an online decision in at least 60% of applications to "maximise the effort/reward ratio" for advisers.

Holloway also noted that the change in application process has had a "minimal impact on its underwriting philosophy."

Suzy Esson, chief operating officer at Holloway Friendly added that the new online application is faster, simpler and smarter. "It's a massive step change in terms of the number of decisions advisers will get online without being referred to an underwriter, and in avoiding the delays that can cause," she continued.

"Advisers value that we tend to take a more inclusive approach than many others when it comes to things like high BMI, Type 2 Diabetes, working from heights, mileage, mental health and much more."

"And I'd like to reassure them that other than a couple of small tweaks, we're delighted to have delivered our new online application whilst staying true to our underwriting philosophy. So now advisers will get the best of both worlds with Holloway Friendly," Esson concluded.