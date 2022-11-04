Over 18 million adults struggling to access GP appointments

New research from the provider which surveyed 2,000 employed and 2,000 self-employed adults, found that despite increases in NHS waiting times, only 13% of respondents turned to private or remote GP services which can in most cases be available via group protection policies.

With NHS appointment delays rising, the report found that only 11% of surveyed adults were confident that the NHS could meet their needs if they fell ill, rather than seeking private medical attention.

The difficulty in seeing a GP has sparked wellbeing issues, according to The Exeter, with almost half of surveyed UK adults (49%) feeling concerned about getting a same day GP appointment or seeing a GP face to face.

Other concerns included accessing GP appointments by telephone (46%), increasing waiting times for NHS treatments and operations (39%), availability of non-urgent NHS treatments (31%) and the overall level of care offered by the NHS (26%).

Meanwhile, The Exeter revealed that older people are less likely to take advantage of private hospital consultations or treatments than younger people. Research showed that over the past two years, 17% of surveyed 18-24-year olds have used an alternative private healthcare service.

This is compared with 25-34-year-olds where there was an 11% decrease in using alternative PMI services. The provider also saw a further decrease for both 35-44-year-olds (10%) and 55-64-year-olds (6%) using alternative services.

Over half (53%) of respondents cited affordability as a key concern when looking at taking out insurance with one fifth (18%) of surveyed adults not seeing the need to purchase an insurance product, while 16% of adults admitted they had not gotten around to buying one.

For other respondents, education around what insurance products were available to them was flagged as a point of concern. The provider detailed how 8% of surveyed adults did not know what products were available, while 9% were interested but didn't know where to find out and learn more about the products on offer.

Karen Woodley, head of sales at The Exeter, said: "As NHS waiting times continue to increase, it's more important than ever to educate people on the benefits of private healthcare and ensure these services are as accessible as possible."

"We must also start talking more about digital healthcare services, which can reduce the pressure on the NHS and help people get timely access to the support they need. As the cost of living crisis continues, private health insurance products can ensure nobody in need is left without a strong alternative."