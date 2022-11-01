AXA Health to add new health and wellbeing services

The standalone services will be available via a digital health app and offers access to trained and accredited practitioners who will be able to offer personal support.

Clients will also have access to the Peppy app which currently offers support for fertility, early parenthood, and menopause.

The new support services for women offer gynaecological health support for conditions such as fibroids, endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome, or women that are experiencing symptoms suggesting these conditions

It also offers mental wellbeing support to help users cope with miscarriage and baby loss, and self and family care assistance including support with domestic abuse.

In addition, the app provides customers with access to sexual health and contraception support for both natural and pharmaceutical options.

Meanwhile, AXA Health has also updated its male-specific support which includes help with mental wellbeing, sexual health and physical and lifestyle health.

Mike Dalby, distribution director, AXA Health, said: "With the launch of these new services, we're further committing to help businesses provide practical and emotional support for their employees, so they can help improve their health, their way."

"We know that the way in which men and women engage with healthcare is very different and the conditions that affect them need specific and specialised care, which is why we have worked with Peppy to provide this pioneering health solution."

He added: "Gender-specific experiences of health and healthcare, such as women needing to take time off work due to periods or the menopause, can have a significant impact on both individuals and businesses."

"By providing employers with the tools to support their employees in the individual ways that they need, businesses will be able to flourish and create a strong culture of support within the workplace, as well as looking after employee wellbeing."