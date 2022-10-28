Cost of living crisis causes wellbeing woes for Gen Z

Cigna global report finds

Hemma Visavadia
2 min read
The cost of living crisis is affecting young professionals’ wellbeing in the workplace, causing higher levels of burnout, according to Cigna Europe.

Research by the healthcare and PMI provider among around 12,000 people, found that stress caused over the past three years has negatively impacted health and wellbeing, especially in adults aged 18 -24, otherwise known as Gen Z.

The global survey showed that 97% of 18-24-year-olds are feeling more burnt out, with 86% of Gen Z adults feeling more stressed.

Meanwhile, nearly three quarters (71%) of surveyed Gen Z adults feel more overwhelmed than usual, while 36% of junior employees are more stressed about the rising cost of living crisis.

Arjan Toor, chief executive, Cigna Europe, explained that employee stress levels, which dropped slightly in 2021, are now on the increase, with the younger generation feeling the greatest impact.

"Across Europe, 77% of employees said they were stressed, but this rises to 86% for Gen Z, aged 18-24, and 81% for 25-34-year-old Millennials. We also see unmanageable stress now impacting a quarter (25%) of 18-24-year-olds, along with a huge 97%, experiencing work burnout symptoms with worrying symptoms that include headaches, loss of appetite and difficulty sleeping," he said.

People in the UK are also struggling to maintain their current standard of living, with the economic outlook affecting many, Toor remarked.

He said: "There is a clear link between stress and financial security. There's a gap in expectation between what employees want and what they're currently getting. In the current climate where talent is either jumping ship if work conditions aren't right or they're Quiet Quitting - doing the bare minimum at work because they feel undervalued for effort put in - employers need to step up to retain and attract that talent."

According to Cigna's research, more than half of people said the type of medical plan offered would be "a decisive factor "when when selecting an employer and 47% wanted services that help them lead a healthier lifestyle.

"Employers need to look beyond their traditional responsibilities and build a culture that supports whole health, from mental and physical well-being to advice and support for broader aspects of their lives, such as access to financial advice or coaching," Toor concluded.

Hemma Visavadia
