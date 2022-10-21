Nuffield Health launches Menopause Advice Hub

The content hub provides support on the various stages of the menopause, covering physical and mental symptoms as well as advice on how to talk about the topic with professionals, friends and family and in the workplace.

It also offers information on symptoms and treatments, advice around self-care behaviours and online workouts to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of women experiencing various stages of the menopause.

Gosia Bowling, national lead for emotional wellbeing at Nuffield Health, explained that reducing stigma, driving normalisation and encouraging conversations is "not only key to helping those experiencing the uncomfortable symptoms of menopause but also for businesses to retain and better support employees."

"According to Nuffield Health's research, 20% of women have had time off work due to menopause symptoms and one-third of women (34%) have needed health advice for menstrual issues or issues around menopause. This Figure rises to 43 per cent for women aged between 45 and 54," Bowling detailed.

"With one in four menopausal individuals considering giving up their roles due to menopause side-effects, it's important businesses create offerings based on learnings and research to create an environment that recognises these experiences and provides the right support to enable them to thrive and reach their full potential."