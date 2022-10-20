IPAW 2022: Advisers should utilise self-employed market to get people covered

Day four of Income Protection Awareness Week

On day four of Income Protection Awareness Week 2022 (IPAW), Tom Conner, co-founder of Drewberry, explained how adviser can help self-employed people access protection and the opportunities within this diverse market.

As of June 2022, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) stated there are roughly 4.25 million self-employed workers in the UK, a "huge proportion of the UK workforce, they all have one thing in common, they have no employer providing sick pay," said Conner.

Self-employed people may feel more vulnerable compared to those that are employed, because in many cases they won't have the additional security being employed brings, such as group income protection, Conner explained.

Offering some tips advisers can use to help get self-employed people covered, Conner suggested thinking about the time frame they want to be covered for.

"There's often some sick pay, there might be some savings and you might set the period to align with that. You often find that shorter defer periods can often work out better for them. It might be four weeks, but some insurers offer different periods," he said.

The second point Conner focused on was around risk. As self-employed workers fall under a range of categories, such as manual workers, propensity for injuries can be a lot higher than those working in an office for example.

"With manual workers, we often find there's more broken bones, musculoskeletal injuries and as a result of that, quite a few of the mainstream insurers don't particularly target that market very well. But that doesn't mean to say that there isn't insurance out there that want and accept that risk," Conner said.

The third point Conner highlighted was around the risk of over insuring self-employed people.

"You can often over insure them and being over insured is the most common area with self-employed people where claims go wrong," he remarked.

 "They're not taking PAYE income, effectively, they go out and they earn their money, and they generate revenue as if they're a one person business."

"When advising these clients on how much they can insure, often with insurance, we're able to cover up to a certain percentage of income for employed clients, that's gross income. What you need to ask for is what their net profit is, or their profit before tax."

Concluding his thoughts, Conner said: "There's a huge opportunity within the self-employed space. 4.25 million potential clients, probably enough to go round the number of advisers out there hundreds of times, so I wish you the best of luck with it."

 

