IPAW 2022: Advisers need to help renters access and understand protection

Renters are at high risk financially if they get sick or they have an accident, Streames explained.

"People generally tend to think that they'll rely on savings or welfare benefits, or they'll move back in with family, but these are never really viable options. It's very rare that people would even have one year salary and savings. People just don't know what to do when these things happen. People just bury their heads in the sand in this country hoping for the best," she warned.

However, Streames said that ignoring the issue is a "really risky strategy," as people do get sick and have accidents; if they lose their income, they don't have a way to protect their livelihood.

"You really are just gambling that it won't happen, protecting your income is protecting your family, it's protecting your home," she continued, highlighting that for a few pounds a week, in some cases, having income protection can make the difference between security and vulnerability.

She stated: "It really does cost only a small amount of money to give yourself a really good backup plan as soon as possible. Renters still need to be covered, they have more risk because they are at the hands of their landlords, and they can be evicted pretty quickly if things go wrong."

"They don't have the luxury of having equity in their home and possibly being able to sell. Private rent as we know is often much more expensive than paying a mortgage."

Using her daughter's friend Shannon as an example, Streames explained what happened to her during the Covid-19 pandemic and the difference income protection would have made.

"She had her own income and she had committed to renting a room within a hair salon, but she didn't have a lease. She didn't get any money from the Government in that way to help her with that rental all she got from Universal Credit was £50 a month because she lived at home with her mom."

Despite having a roof over her head, Shannon was unable to pay her bills: "She built up a massive credit card bill which has set her future back because she now needs to work really hard to pay that bill off, as well as make more money."

"That situation happened to a young single girl living at home, but it's still happening, it shows that young single people do get sick, and they still need this cover."

Power of social media

To reach more young people and spread the message and importance of getting protected, Streames said social media can make a real difference.

"I think that TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook can be used to reach a wider market, just look at all platforms and see where you can reach younger people and where you can reach tenants and landlords because surely they would be interested in passing this message on," she explained.

Streames said that the barrier to income protection and conversations around getting cover need to be more open: "My message is that we need to do more to make this industry more inclusive for everyone to be protected."

Commenting on Streames's video, Alan Knowles, director at Cura Financial, said: "We've got this opportunity now with social media, there are people who do this really, really well already and are educating customers. People are using these platforms now to educate customers about the benefits of income protection."

"I think as long as that's done compliantly and done in a way to educate people in a good manner, what a great way to get this message across to people, especially renters, who miss that opportunity of a touch point with a mortgage adviser."