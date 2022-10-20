AMII adds three new intermediary members

Latest to join Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has welcomed Incorporate Benefits, Davidson Asset Management (DAM) Employee Benefits and Intelligent PMI as new intermediary members.

Incorporate Benefits was established in 2017 and is a joint venture company between Kerr Henderson and Independent Healthcare Solutions based in Northern Ireland, providing employee benefits.

Intelligent PMI is a private medical insurance broker founded in 2014, while DAM offers employee benefits across the UK including to the hospitality and leisure sectors. 

As AMII members the intermediaries can benefit from participation at national conferences, technical regulatory compliance support, parliamentary and regulatory lobbying and Preferential Professional Indemnity Insurance cover.

Member also have access to online technical advice and professional support, education events programmes and opportunities to network with the industry.

John Kerr, director Incorporate Benefit, said: "Both partner companies were already members of AMII and it therefore made total sense that Incorporate Benefits became a member too."  

"We feel that having AMII membership succinctly articulates our business ethics and client-centric approach. In other words, it's a statement of our professionalism."

Linda Maguire, director at Intelligent PMI, added that by joining along with FCA accreditation, joining AMII "gives our clients further peace of mind that we deliver to the highest possible customer services and industry standards."

Lorraine Kellie, managing director at DAM Employee Benefits, said: "We feel AMII's code of ethics and conduct strongly aligns with our purpose and will allow us to maintain the level of service and professionalism we strive to deliver to all our clients."

Commenting on the new intermediary members, David Middleton, executive chairman, AMII, said: "It is very satisfying to see that the work we are doing on behalf of our members, and the individuals and companies they represent, is further strengthening our position as the voice of the health and wellbeing industry."

Topics

