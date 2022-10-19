Cloud8 secures £1.25M in latest funding round

Investment from Mercia

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Digital employee benefits platform Cloud8 has received £1.25 million in its latest funding round from investor Mercia.

The company began its funding round in March 2020 to help grow the platform and its position within the wider market. Total investment raised over the past 12 months, including a second round in March this year, now stands at £2 million

Dipa Mistry Kandola, chief executive, Cloud8, said: "Cloud8, and our Beam at Work platform are becoming increasingly recognised amongst our corporate advisor and HR tech provider clients. In just two and a half years since our seed funding we're already serving 45,000 employees and more than 200 employers through our 12 EBC and HR technology clients."

"We've seen amazing growth and are confident that there's much more to come as we focus on further scaling up with our three product and company ‘uniques' in mind: simple, affordable pricing; quick and easy to deploy; and market expertise and knowledge."

Rafael Joseph, investment manager at Mercia added: "Cloud8's platform fills a gap in the market for an easy-to-use platform that is accessible to companies of all sizes including SMEs."

"With the number of users rising rapidly, we are pleased to provide further investment to help the company scale and grow. Following the launch of Mercia's office in Bristol, we look forward to supporting many more Southwest businesses in the coming years."

 

