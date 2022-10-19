COVER partners with Insurance United Against Dementia for Excellence Awards 2022

IAUD is a fundraising and awareness campaign led by Alzheimer's Society and leaders from the insurance sector, which is currently aiming to raise £10 million by 2025 to fund research projects into finding a cure for dementia and the provision of support for those affected by it.

There are currently around 900,000 people with dementia in the UK. This is projected to rise to 1.6 million people by 2040.209,600 people will develop dementia this year, that's one every three minutes.

From the moment someone starts worrying about their symptoms, Alzheimer's Society can be there for them.

COVER is pleased to say that the donation link is now live. To make a donation to the Alzheimer's Society please follow this link.

In January this year, Zurich's head of market engagement, Peter Hamilton, and Lloyds' Banking Group's protection director, Rose St Louis, both joined the board of the IUAD campaign.

St Louis commented: "Sadly, hundreds of thousands of people in the UK are estimated to be living with dementia and I've seen first-hand how this terrible disease affects both those living with the condition and those caring which made me question how I could make a difference.

"I believe the insurance industry can do more to lean into this issue and I'm so proud to be a member of the IUAD board as we push to raise further awareness and funds."

