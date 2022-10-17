Research among 4,000 surveyed UK adults found that while 12% of respondents have income protection provided by their employer, 26% of surveyed adults who don't have a group or individual policy, would like to have one.

Meanwhile, 60% of surveyed 25-44 year olds who don't have protection in place would feel more "financially resilient" if they were covered.

In the current economic climate, LV= revealed that 26% of working adults have less than £1,000 in savings or no savings at all to help them if they were unable to work.

Almost one in five (19%) surveyed respondents would need to rely on their partner's income to cover bills if they were unable to work while only 49% of working adults would be able to cover more than four months without an income.

Mike Farrell, protection sales director at LV=, said: "As the impact of the cost of living crisis deepens, people are becoming aware of their financial resilience and the value that income protection insurance brings."

"With energy bills and mortgage and rent payments rising, increasing numbers of people are worried about how they would pay their bills if an accident or illness prevented them working."

"Income protection remains a flexible way to maintain a financial safety net if someone is unable to rely on cash savings. Budget income protection plans with 12 and 24 month options provide an income for specified periods while giving more flexibility to customers."