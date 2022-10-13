HRT must be free and accessible to combat menopausal symptoms: APPG

The Government must improve access to Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and make it free to purchase on prescription in England, according to The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Menopause.

The need for further support was highlighted in a recent Call for Evidence which found a "serious inequality" in individuals accessing HRT products and with the variation and quality of menopause care.

Despite the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approving purchasing of HRT products over the counter without needing a prescription, the APPG hearing found misconceptions around its usage still remain, which have meant access can be limiting.

The limitations have meant that many women are still not being offered HRT by doctors or turn down treatment, according to the report.

The APPG also highlighted dealing with the menopause at work as a continuous area of concern during the inquiry.

Evidence showed that women experiencing the menopause at work were more likely to have their symptoms directly impact their ability to do their job, were less likely to go for a promotion and were more likely to leave their roles before retirement.

Carolyn Harris, chair of the APPG on Menopause, said access to HRT remains a "postcode lottery for women in the UK and there is a stark divide between those who can afford to seek treatment elsewhere, and those who cannot."

"The consequences for those suffering with menopause symptoms who can't get the right treatment can be severe - leading to the breakdown of personal relationships and jeopardising careers, with women being forced to take additional days off or leave work all together, putting their financial situations at risk."

 "Change is vital, we urge the new Minister and Government to give the menopause the attention it is due and take forward the recommendations in our report for the sake of women across the country," she remarked.

Tracy Garrad, chief executive, AXA Health, added: "I believe menopause support is critical for government, healthcare professionals and businesses to get right - and we must work together to achieve that."

