YuLife attracts investment from T. Rowe Price

Follows £95m Series C funding round

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
YuLife attracts investment from T. Rowe Price

Life insurtech YuLife has announced that T. Rowe Price Associates has joined as an investor after participating in the recent Series C funding round.

The investment and asset management giant joins other investors such as Dai-ichi Life, Creandum, LocalGlobe, Target Global, Latitude, Anthemis, OurCrowd, Notion, MMC and Eurazeo.

Funding will be used to support the company as it expands into the US market.

In July this year, YuLife raised a further $120m (£95m) to broaden its reach into global markets and upscale its product range to include other financial and insurance products.

Sammy Rubin, chief executive and founder, YuLife, said: "We are thrilled to welcome the T. Rowe Price investors, who will support our continued development along with our existing investors."

"Since the very beginning, YuLife has sought to fundamentally change the nature of life insurance by providing life-enhancing experiences, and our investors have been instrumental in getting us to where we are today."

Zenon Voyiatzis, investment analyst at T. Rowe Price added: "YuLife has distinguished itself from others through its ability to grow rapidly while still keeping up with dynamic market demands, coupled with a customer-centric mentality."

"It is clear to us that businesses and employees see both short- and long-term benefits from using YuLife's products."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

HRT must be free and accessible to combat menopausal symptoms: APPG

The Rising Stars of Protection: Katy Davies

More on Income Protection

Cirencester Friendly taps Alan Waddington as director of distribution
Income Protection

Cirencester Friendly taps Alan Waddington as director of distribution

Succeeding Andy Peters

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 12 October 2022 • 1 min read
Income protection engagement low despite cost of living crisis
Income Protection

Income protection engagement low despite cost of living crisis

The Exeter reveals

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 05 October 2022 • 1 min read
British Friendly incorporates regtech product governance
Technology

British Friendly incorporates regtech product governance

British Friendly has partnered with web-based solution Product Governor, incorporating its processes into the provider's protection services.

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 03 October 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)
Adviser / Broking

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)

“The adviser kept insisting that they really didn’t think I would need life cover”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 September 2022 • 8 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis
Technology

The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

“What's really brilliant about protection is that you can see how it changes lives”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 September 2022 • 6 min read
Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers
Adviser / Broking

Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers

“I had to crawl my way every month to doing well”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 13 September 2022 • 8 min read