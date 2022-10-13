YuLife attracts investment from T. Rowe Price

The investment and asset management giant joins other investors such as Dai-ichi Life, Creandum, LocalGlobe, Target Global, Latitude, Anthemis, OurCrowd, Notion, MMC and Eurazeo.

Funding will be used to support the company as it expands into the US market.

In July this year, YuLife raised a further $120m (£95m) to broaden its reach into global markets and upscale its product range to include other financial and insurance products.

Sammy Rubin, chief executive and founder, YuLife, said: "We are thrilled to welcome the T. Rowe Price investors, who will support our continued development along with our existing investors."

"Since the very beginning, YuLife has sought to fundamentally change the nature of life insurance by providing life-enhancing experiences, and our investors have been instrumental in getting us to where we are today."

Zenon Voyiatzis, investment analyst at T. Rowe Price added: "YuLife has distinguished itself from others through its ability to grow rapidly while still keeping up with dynamic market demands, coupled with a customer-centric mentality."

"It is clear to us that businesses and employees see both short- and long-term benefits from using YuLife's products."