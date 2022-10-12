FCA's advice/guidance boundary review to tackle 'practical difficulties'

Sarah Pritchard says review laying groundwork for future change

Jenna Brown
The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) review of the advice/guidance boundary is exploring the “practical difficulties” encountered by consumers and industry practitioners with a view to changing future rules.

The FCA said it intended to undertake a "holistic review" of the boundary between advice and guidance last month. One industry commentator described it as a "line in the sand".

Speaking at the regulator's annual public meeting today (12 October), FCA executive director, markets Sarah Pritchard said while nothing had changed so far, information was being gathered on how the boundary was operating.

She said: "Right now, it is important to say there are no changes. We continue with the rules and legislation that remain in place.

"What we have signalled is a desire to have a look at how that boundary is working in practice."

She added: "We know, we have heard over many years that the boundary does not work well, but equally the boundary is there to protect consumers and it is important consumers have access to good quality advice, particularly when making decisions around investing and particularly in the pensions context."

Pritchard said it was important for the regulator to understand where the boundary is not working well.

She explained industry stakeholder groups had been established to explore practical difficulties: "The aim of doing that now is so that when the future regulatory framework is passed into legislation - and there is a greater ability to consider further change - that we have taken some initial work to inform those discussions at that time."

The executive director highlighted the FCA's work to introduce guided choice architecture such as the drawdown investment pathways and its intention to explore simplified advice for stocks and shares ISA where the "risks to consumers are relatively low".

Pritchard concluded: "The weight of regulation should be commensurate with the level of risk, but equally moving away from one size fits all approach will be complicated and it will need assistance from industry and consumer groups too."

She was responding to a question which asked: In terms of FCA's review of the boundary what will this mean for organisations working across the protection and health insurance market? And what difference will that make to firms offering a non-advised sales process?

 

