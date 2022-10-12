WPA rolls out LifeStage Health to SME market

LifeStage Health was launched as a corporate healthcare product designed to support working women's health requirements throughout life events, aimed at firms in the large corporate market.

The service was originally designed to support women throughout "events that happen naturally and predictably during the course of their lives" through access to specialist healthcare professionals.

WPA then launched an expansion to include men's health benefits in June this year.

LifeStage Health, which includes services such as consultations, diagnostic tests and procedures, scans and screenings, , covering health issues concerning fertility, mental health, sexual health, cancer checks, hearing loss and nutrition, will now be available as part of the Precision Corporate HealthCare for SMEs with 10 or more employees.

Sharon Shier, head of product development said: "Insurers spend much time pricing the risk of unknown events yet there are many conditions that we know will happen that are not traditionally covered by health insurers."

"LifeStage is also supporting corporate inclusion strategies promoting understanding of female and male health as well as retaining talent for their whole career, whatever the interruption."

Debra Clark, head of specialist consulting at Towergate, added: "It is important for all businesses, regardless of their size, to support their people's wellbeing. It is well reported that this is good for business but it is also the right thing to do."

"WPA's Lifestage Health can help, with support for the known natural stages of people's lives where changes in the body can impact both physical and mental wellbeing."