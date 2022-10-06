Impact of Covid-19 bereavements has 'serious consequences' on health and wellbeing

The UK Commission on Bereavement's (UKCB) Bereavement is everyone's business report found that there were approximately 750,000 excess bereavements during the pandemic, with 40% of people not receiving any form of formal support needed.

The 250-page report conducted a nation-wide call for evidence between Autumn 2021 and March this year, drawing over 10,000 responses from the public, as well as organisations and professionals working with bereaved people.

It found there was an estimated total of 6.8 million bereavements in the UK throughout 2020 and 2021 - 750,000 more than expected based on a five-year average between 2015 and 2019.

Over one quarter (26%) of people received no support following a bereavement from family during the period, while 46% said the same of their friends.

Meanwhile, one third (33%) of people said they wanted to access bereavement support services but found that none was available, and a similar percentage (37%) said they didn't know how to access support.

The report concluded that many people are not getting the right support at the right time, with "potentially serious consequences in all areas, from health and wellbeing to education and employment, and even long-term economic outcomes."

Dame Sarah Mullally DBE, The Bishop of London and chair of the Commission, said the report illustrated the "urgent need" to the improve people's experience of bereavement and to "work together" to realise the "positive vision" set out by the Commission.

"We will never cure grief. Grief naturally follows the love we have for the people we lose. It is clear that more must be done to get extra care to those who need it," she explained.

"We believe that governments could transform people's experiences of bereavement by investing just 79p per person in statutory funding. I pray that this report will go some way to illuminating a path forward and offering new hope for the future."

Commenting on the report's findings, Johnny Timpson OBE told COVER that through his work with the Bereavement Standards Working Group and support services and charities, such as Cruse and Griefchat, he is "very aware of the long term impacts of grief following bereavement that we experience as we seek to transition to what is our new normal."

"The experience of dealing with the cross- and multi-sector administration that follows bereavement can be, and is, a trigger for experiencing grief with lack of empathy and poor bereavement support from service providers major trigger in itself that compounds the vulnerability that all too often accompanies bereavement," he said.

Timpson highlighted that poor bereavement services, and subsequent experiences, have been compounded by recent reforms to probate services resulting in cenralised services and significant delays in delivering results.

"Whilst on the face of it the protection sector bereavement service experience looks good, we know that we can and need to go further to better support our customers when they are vulnerable as a consequence of bereavement," he added.

"We can do this and set a lead for other sectors by speeding claims payments by placing policies in trust or adoption of contractual naming of beneficiaries within the policy, providing access to grief support and counselling such as GriefChat when needed, and for as long as is needed, as an added value or Employee Support Programme service, plus simplifying death administration via the provision of "tell us once" services such as that provided by Settld Care."