Data from The Exeter's Challenging Times: The health and financial fears of UK workers report found that only 17% of respondents have, or are in the process of applying for, income protection policies.

This is despite 43% of working age adults stating they are worried about a loss of earning due to personal illness, rising to 47% in London.

However, 18% surveyed individuals didn't see the need for insurance products such as income protection or life insurance, while 8% of respondents didn't know what protection products were and a further 9% of workers would like to know more but didn't know where to start.

Workers in London were the most concerned about a being off sick, with the city having the second highest level of workers with income protection policies (26%), 9% above the national average.

Meanwhile, self-employed people are more concerned about being unable to work (46%) in 2022 than pre-pandemic (34%). This is due to rising levels of income protection for this demographic, with 17% of self-employed adults now having a policy, compared to only 9% in 2019,, according to The Exeter.

Jamie Page, head of protection distribution at The Exeter, said: "The cost of an unexpected illness can have a profound impact on a person's financial wellbeing. Above anything else, our Challenging Times report has highlighted how, regardless of age or region, workers in the UK are concerned for their health and financial future."

"With such a substantial proportion of people evidently worried about loss of income from illness, it's up to insurance providers and advisers to make sure consumer education on protection products is reaching as wide an audience as possible and they are aware of the benefits of having a safety net over the monthly cost of paying an insurance premium."