AXA Health launches neurodiversity services for group PMI

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
AXA Health has launched a neurodiversity assessment and support service as part of its group private healthcare scheme.

The service, supported by ProblemShared, will provide members with neurodiverse conditions access to assessments, diagnosis and onward assistance, targeted at supporting staff members with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyscalculia.

The onward support includes medication reviews for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and post-assessment group sessions for autism and ADHD.

The benefit will be available to members from early October 2022 with members able to add the corporate schemes at renewal. It will also be available to eligible family members over 7 years old.

Mike Dalby, distribution director at AXA Health said: "This innovative service will help us deliver our promise of empowering individuals through better understanding their strengths and challenges and enable workplaces to create inclusive and supportive environments where people can thrive and be themselves."

"Working with ProblemShared will enable us to support members through the process, from initial assessment to diagnosis and support sessions, in a flexible way that works for them."

Dr Nick Nabarro, founder of ProblemShared, added: "ProblemShared's Strengths-and-Challenges based approach to our gold standard assessments focusses on the person in front of us and their potential rather than an historic deficit-based approach."

"Together with AXA Health, we ensure that the neurodivergent members are provided with options for diagnosis, education, medication, practical assistance and further treatment where clinically appropriate.  This new service represents real change and will provide true support for neurodivergent people to live their best lives."

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia

