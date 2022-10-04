Healix extends Group PMI with neurodiversity benefit

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Healix Health Services has added of a neurodiversity benefit to its group private health care plan to better support employees with neurodevelopmental disorders.

The additional benefit provides employees with support for conditions such as dyslexia, dysgraphia, autism, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). 

The benefit consists of two levels of care, either for individual assessment or for both assessment and treatment support for staff with neurodiverse conditions and their families. 

Ian Talbot, chief executive at Healix, explained that 15% of people in the UK are estimated to be neurodivergent and thus potentially facing difficulties in the workplace "as they attempt to fit into a world that is not catered for them."

"Delivering flexible and tailored healthcare benefits that promote a supportive workplace for our clients is at the heart of our commitment. By helping employees access initial referrals and treatment for neurodevelopmental disorders, employers can better support their employees while benefitting from the diverse and unique skillset that they have to offer," he said.

"Neurodiversity has long been overlooked by the healthcare and benefits sector and providing this level of bespoke support for workers marks a vital step towards assisting employees and their families to flourish both at home and at work. We're extremely proud to bring this offering to our clients and look forward to continuing our work towards more supportive healthcare benefits."

 

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
