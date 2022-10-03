British Friendly incorporates regtech product governance

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
British Friendly incorporates regtech product governance

British Friendly has partnered with web-based solution Product Governor, incorporating its processes into the provider's protection services.

Product Governor converts a firm's product governance framework into a digital format and provides a range of tools for businesses to improve overall product governance processes.  

The solution also offers support throughout the product lifecycle by digitalising product information and providing companies with a wider view and analysis of product risk.

Claire Kelly, proposition director for British Friendly said: "Product governance is a key part of product management and is increasingly important with the evolving regulatory landscape."

"However, processes across many financial product providers have relied upon word documents and spreadsheets to sometimes manage a large number of products. This makes it challenging to manage effectively. Product Governor is an effective digital solution that will alleviate these challenges and enhance our product governance process."

Chris McNab, co-founder of Product Governor, added: "We believe that product governance is an increasingly onerous task for financial services firms and can rely on inefficient manual processes, not always delivering effective outcomes."

"In launching Product Governor with British Friendly, we believe we can continue to evolve the solution, with the objective of providing a dynamic view of product risk and moving to prevention of negative outcomes rather than reacting to them when they occur."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Royal London updates diabetes underwriting rules

Benenden Health rolls out new group healthcare option

More on Employee Benefits

Benenden Health rolls out new group healthcare option
Group PMI

Benenden Health rolls out new group healthcare option

Provides access to 24/7 GP and mental health helplines

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 03 October 2022 • 1 min read
Helen Lake: How bosses can help men confront a health crisis
Employee Benefits

Helen Lake: How bosses can help men confront a health crisis

“Symptoms are left untreated because of embarrassment or anxiety”

Helen Lake
clock 30 September 2022 • 4 min read
Women's health conversations need to be more inclusive says Davina McCall
PMI

Women's health conversations need to be more inclusive says Davina McCall

“You're seen, you're heard and we're here to help you”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 30 September 2022 • 4 min read

Highlights

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)
Adviser / Broking

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)

“The adviser kept insisting that they really didn’t think I would need life cover”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 September 2022 • 8 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis
Technology

The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

“What's really brilliant about protection is that you can see how it changes lives”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 September 2022 • 6 min read
Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers
Adviser / Broking

Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers

“I had to crawl my way every month to doing well”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 13 September 2022 • 8 min read