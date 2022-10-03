British Friendly incorporates regtech product governance

Product Governor converts a firm's product governance framework into a digital format and provides a range of tools for businesses to improve overall product governance processes.

The solution also offers support throughout the product lifecycle by digitalising product information and providing companies with a wider view and analysis of product risk.

Claire Kelly, proposition director for British Friendly said: "Product governance is a key part of product management and is increasingly important with the evolving regulatory landscape."

"However, processes across many financial product providers have relied upon word documents and spreadsheets to sometimes manage a large number of products. This makes it challenging to manage effectively. Product Governor is an effective digital solution that will alleviate these challenges and enhance our product governance process."

Chris McNab, co-founder of Product Governor, added: "We believe that product governance is an increasingly onerous task for financial services firms and can rely on inefficient manual processes, not always delivering effective outcomes."

"In launching Product Governor with British Friendly, we believe we can continue to evolve the solution, with the objective of providing a dynamic view of product risk and moving to prevention of negative outcomes rather than reacting to them when they occur."