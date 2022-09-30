Women's health conversations need to be more inclusive says Davina McCall

Speaking at the first Wellbeing of Women Summit, chaired by MP Caroline Nokes, McCall recalled going through the menopause at work and feeling scared that she would be "irrelevant and become invisible" if anyone found out.

"We can't talk about menopause in the workplace. I honestly hand on heart believed that when I was 40, TV would have spat me out by the time I was 50 because I was perimenopausal and passed my sell by date," she explained during the panel session.

"It stopped me from being able to work. It was absolutely crippling that I spoke to no one about it, even after I'd seen a gynaecologist. I thought: 'I'm going to have to give up my job'. I ended up seeing a gynaecologist and got on HRT which was life changing, but I said, nothing, not even to my friends."

Thinking about how women can fill the void between speaking openly about their experiences and keeping it to themselves, McCall said "we have to lead by example."

"It's a ripple effect, when we talk to everyone, we empower women on the way, I am still working and I love my job, I don't feel irrelevant anymore, I don't feel tiny anymore," she added.

Feeling heard

Women's voices must be at the heart of healthcare offerings at every level to dictate change, said Dr Ranee Thakar, Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, who was also part of the panel.

Dr Thakar explained that women often fear seeking medical help for issues such as the menopause as they worry nobody will understand what they are saying and negate to listen to them properly. She said this can particularly affect women from black and Asian minorities.

In one example, Dr Thakar explained that a Muslim woman came to her clinic having seen various healthcare professionals who diagnosed her with something different each time.

"I got talking to her in Hindi...and her problem turned out to be completely different from what she was telling the others. I asked her why this was, and she said: 'Nobody ever understood what I was saying'.

"She said she feared coming into the clinic, because every time she came in, nobody understood her," she stated.

Dr Thakar remarked that as healthcare professionals, if "we are not listening to women, women feel that they are not heard, and their concerns acted upon," they will never seek out help.

Breaking the stigma

To help women, particularly Asian women, understand their healthcare concerns, Dr Nighat Arif, GP and social media figure, told delegates that there has to be better representation of ethnic minorities within the healthcare system who may be more relatable.

Dr Arif has been creating TikTok's for the past few years, speaking in both English and Punjabi in order to reach as many women as possible.

In the short videos, she speaks openly about issues women may go through such as vaginal dryness, hot flashes and what the signs and symptoms of the menopause might be.

"I look like you, I speak Punjabi, I can show you what vaginal atrophy is, I can show you what menopause looks like and I can tell you the signs and symptoms in a way that you'll understand," she told delegates.

"What I realised about Asian women, and lots of women, is that your symptoms are taken into context. We don't have a language for menopause in Urdu, we don't have a word for it. We don't have a word for vagina in Punjabi unless it's a really rude word," she said.

"I'm hoping that through TikTok I am doing my tiny bit out there to say to women, you're seen, you're heard and we're here to help you."

Key takeaway

Dr Arif's key message for delegate's was that women should be offered a place at the table, regardless of background and ethnicity.

She told COVER: "The most valuable point is to empower women within your community to do more for women's health, regardless of whether they have a medical background or not. And the most important thing is to have inclusiveness of these communities for research."

Caroline Nokes, MP and chair of the panel session, told COVER: "We have to make sure that each one of us is doing everything that we can to keep women's health, women's reproductive rights and employment rights at the top of the agenda.

"We'll do that through collaboration, not through criticising each other and holding each other down."

Meanwhile, McCall concluded that while there is so much more work to do, it can be done if "we all work together".

She told COVER: "I've been lulled into this false sense of security that we're getting the message out there, But every single day I get messages from people are asking me the most basic questions about female health and women's health.

"Why is that? Why is it that we can't access answers? Today, I've seen a bunch of extremely smart, passionate women coming together to try and solve that problem. So, this is the start of the next phase of our lives."