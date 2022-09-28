Advisers stress importance in taking out children's CI cover early

The critical illness specialist's recent Adviser Watch poll of over 260 advisers found that 73% of respondents believe it's important to highlight early cover options for clients that may have children in the future.

Meanwhile, 23% of surveyed advisers "always" recommend to clients that they put cover in place in advance.

However, the survey found that almost one fifth of surveyed advisers (19%) would "always" recommend an adult-only policy to customers, even if the client thought they might have children in the future.

Notably, the survey found that 42% of respondents are unaware that some congenital conditions in children are diagnosed at birth, and if children are not added to a critical illness policy until after birth, they may lose out of cover.

While some policies cover more congenital conditions such as Cystic Fibrosis, Muscular Dystrophy and Cerebral Palsy, only one in two advisers (51%) expressed that the range of conditions "will always influence" policy recommendation.

Despite this only one fifth of advisers (18%) said the range of conditions covered has "little or no influence" on client recommendations.

Alan Lakey, director at CIExpert said: "While in recent years we have seen many insurers adding in a host of child-specific conditions to their critical illness cover - often congenital conditions - we have also seen a move away from child cover being automatically included as a number of insurers now offer it as a paid-for option."

"This has been known to raise compliance concerns, where a couple doesn't yet have children, that they may be insuring a future event that may not occur but if this is followed and it's left until after birth, then the child will not be covered for the various congenital conditions that are generally diagnosed at birth and any pregnancy complications or a still birth may not be covered."

Paul Reed, director at Vita, added: "As one of the most claimed on reasons for Critical Illness Cover, it's really important that we take Children's CI seriously. Many insurers include this as standard when taking a policy, others as a payable extra."

"Rather than leaving it to the client to ‘let them know' about a change in family setup, the Consumer Duty will help ensure firms have a clear process in place for continuously reviewing client's needs - this will inevitably uncover those changing situations where new children are involved and the need to ‘add' Children's CI onto policies."

"Some insurers allow this addition in a non-underwritten bolt on already - the more that can offer this flexible facility rather than an overhaul of their current arrangements the better," he concluded.