Babylon and Bupa extend partnership for three more years

The partnership which was formed in 2015 gives Bupa customers access to the Babylon health app. The app provides symptom checkers, 24/7 virtual consultations, access to a clinicians and health monitoring services.

James Sherwood, general manager for operations and healthcare management at Bupa UK Insurance, said: "Having fast access to GP care is increasingly important for our customers to support their everyday health and wellbeing."

"We've seen growing use of the service over the past two years, with around 8,000 appointments a week. We're pleased to continue working with Babylon to enhance our digital services for our customers."

Dr Ali Parsa, founder and chief executive, Babylon, added: "We are delighted that Bupa continues to put its trust in Babylon as its partner."

"We look forward to going further together to reimagine their customers' experience of healthcare from a reactive, episodic clinic centric service for when they are sick or in crisis to a more proactive, continuous and person centric service designed to keep their customers at the peak of their health."