Succeeds Julian Enoizi

Hemma Visavadia
Insurance Institute of London appoints Chris Lay as president

The Insurance Institute of London (IIL) has elected Chris Lay, current chief executive of Marsh UK & Ireland, as its president for the next financial year having previously held the deputy position.

Lay succeeds Julian Enoizi, chief executive of terrorism risk insurer Pool Re, who steps down having completed his term as president.

Lay has been chief executive of Marsh since June 2018 and also serves as the country corporate officer for Marsh McLennan in the UK.

He has worked in insurance for over 30 years and has held a variety of senior leadership positions at Marsh in the UK, EMEA, North America, and globally.

Lay is an associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute, and a chartered insurance practitioner and is also a member of The Executive Council and serves on the President's Committee of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

Commenting on his new position, Lay said: "I'm delighted to take on the position of president and have the opportunity to serve the Insurance Institute of London and support its vital work. I'd like to thank the Institute's members for electing me. I'd also like to thank Julian for his excellent leadership."

"At this time of immense challenge and opportunities, our industry has a critical role to play in ensuring we can protect and promote the possibilities ahead. I look forward to working with the members to maintain the vibrancy and success of the Institute."

