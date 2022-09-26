Insurtech Peachy secures £1.5m in funding roundup

Peachy offers customers health insurance options via its app, designed to provide more bespoke offerings based on individual client healthcare needs. The funding round included Dr Damien Marmion, ex-chief executive at Axa Global Health and Bupa Insurance, Stuart Fletcher, ex-chief executive of Bupa Group, and Sian Fisher, former chief executive at the Chartered Insurance Institute, among others.

The app allows Peachy customers to use any UK-accredited healthcare provider on the platform. Customers can book to see a virtual GP, learn more about available benefits and limits, check cover, make a claim and search and contact healthcare professionals nearby.

The Peachy app has also been accepted into the Financial Conduct Authority's Sandbox programme, which enables companies with new propositions the chance to go to market having already received the regulator's approval and guidance.

The app allows Peachy customers to use any UK-accredited healthcare provider on the platform. Customers can book to see a virtual GP, learn more about available benefits and limits, check cover, make a claim and search and contact healthcare professionals nearby.

Amit Patel, founder and chief executive of Peachy, said, "My former career as a surgeon in the NHS and subsequent time as an executive in and around the private healthcare industry gave me all the experience, insight and exposure to see and know what works and what doesn't."

"More than anything it has given me the passion to build a better way to provide access to private healthcare, making it radically more affordable and available to as many people as possible."

"More than anything, we are excited about the much larger cross section of the public who will now find it radically easier and more affordable to get the private healthcare they want, all of which will help ease the strain on the NHS," he said.

Dr Marmion added: "Peachy will help reduce the burden on the NHS, broaden engagement in private care and is a refreshing digital solution amongst analogue traditional insurance."

"Amit and the team have produced something quite special and I am delighted to be investing in their hard work."