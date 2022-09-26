The advised arm of Reassured launched in 2021, alongside its direct-to-consumer channel, designed to offer more protection products to a larger consumer base.

Foody joins the broker from Neilson Place, a consumer mortgage and insurance advice platform, with a remit to expand and diversify the products available through Reassured, specifically focussing on income protection.

He has also held roles such as chief operating officer at Inchora and managing director at Albany Park.

Commenting on his new role, Foody said: "The current economic circumstances have made income protection more important than ever."

"Working with Reassured to develop their offering in this area will be a great way to help even more people get access to the right insurance for them. I have been impressed by the team Reassured have assembled and the incredible growth they have achieved to date. I am excited to help the business in its next phase."

Steve Marshall, chief executive at Reassured, added: "It is a long lamented fact that Income Protection is a fantastic product which the market has woefully undersold until now."

"We will enter this sector with the same customer focussed ethos which made us the number one in Life Insurance and aim to bring IP to the masses. Paul's experience and enthusiasm will be key to our success."