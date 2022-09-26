The global broker's UK Business Risk Report 2022 found that 39% of surveyed respondents said increased energy costs was an immediate issue for their business, while 32% of respondents cited inflation as main cause of concern.

A further 27% of surveyed businesses said staff shortages were a main concern.

Meanwhile, 49% of respondents viewed employee mental health and wellbeing as a "key risk", increasing from 30% in 2021 when the Covid-19 pandemic was the primary risk factor.

However, more than one third (36%) of surveyed businesses said they "remain concerned" about financial uncertainty for this year, while 33% of respondents identified health and safety as their main concern.

Alistair Fraser, chief executive, corporate and commercial UK, Marsh, said: "Small and medium-sized businesses across the UK, in every region and sector, are navigating a hugely diverse array of risks amidst a very challenging operating environment."

"Since the survey was conducted, UK inflation has reached a 40-year high, which will have a profound impact on how these firms operate in the near and longer-term."

He added: "As new risks emerge and current risks continue to evolve, we urge businesses to review their current insurance arrangements and approach to risk management, to build even greater resilience into their people and operations."