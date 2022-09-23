SMEs channel more funds into staff wellbeing programmes

A recent report by the provider found that surveyed SME businesses are taking additional steps to increase financial contributions to staff wellbeing by adjusting their budgets accordingly and placing more emphasis on supporting the workforce.

Meanwhile, more than one-third (35%) of surveyed leaders with 50-249 employees said they are "more comfortable" getting support from advisers, consultants and digital channels on how to improve wellbeing offerings.

In addition, 26% of surveyed SMEs said it was "more important than ever" to seek advice on how to "do wellbeing well".

Vanessa Sallows, claims and governance director, Legal & General Group Protection, said there is "an amazing opportunity right now for the insurance industry to help SMEs of all sizes realise their employee health and wellbeing ambitions."

"Research in the past has already shown that for SMEs, Group Income Protection is about much more than the claim. The majority use it to look after their staff and families and to differentiate their programme to support recruitment and retention."

She added: "At Legal & General we've long-recognised this, excelling in our return-to-work capabilities to the point where, last year, 20% of all employees in the UK, that had claimed on a Group Income Protection policy and were able to return to work within the deferred period, were supported by Legal & General."