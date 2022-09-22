Royal London joins CIExpert protection dashboard

The dashboard runs in conjunction with CIExpert's critical illness comparison service, which offers advisers information and interactive tools protection products.

Through joining the dashboard, Royal London's personal and business menu plans, including its whole of life plan and diabetes life cover, will now be available in the Insight Zone alongside an updated added value services area and a trusts section.

Insight Zone provides advisers with access to information on critical illness and life propositions in a bid to better streamline protection sales and research processes. It also aims to support advisers with the upcoming Consumer Duty requirements.

It also offers advisers an overview of policy options, condition coverage, payment levels, life policy details, claims data, limits, product flexibility, GIOs and smoker treatment.

Jennifer Gilchrist, protection specialist at Royal London said: "The Insight Zone provides quick and easy access to tools, videos, and support materials to bring to life all aspects of our plans including the services and options they provide."

"With the new Consumer Duty coming down the tracks, providers need to tailor their proposition communications and technical information to help advisers meet the new regulatory requirements."

Paul Roberts, proposition and distribution director at CIExpert, added: "For each insurer we pull out the key policy highlights so that advisers can easily home in on aspects key to a particular client. The Insight Zone also provides access to the insurers' own sales support tools within the same single protection hub providing all the key information in a single central resource."

"Advisers are having far more virtual interactions with their clients, using the Insight Zone they can share their screen to talk through the options available to them and present the rationale for their recommendations. The support of insurers joining the Insight Zone enables us to develop and maintain this service for CIExpert's existing users at no additional cost."