Beckett Financial Services joins GRiD

Hemma Visavadia
Beckett Financial Services (Beckett) is the latest firm to join the group risk industry body, Group Risk Development (GRiD).

Becketts operates as IFA firm providing employee benefits, investment management and wealth advice for private clients. 

As part of its GRiD membership, Becketts will have access to the industry body's training academy, networking opportunities and additional research and resources.

There will also be opportunities for Beckett to collaborate with government departments, regulators, and industry leaders.

Lesley Delaney, operations director, Becketts said: "We can see so many opportunities in membership of GRiD, and we're very much looking forward to getting involved and making the most of them."

Paul White, chair of GRiD, added: "The wealth of expertise we have within GRiD enables us to keep our members at the cutting edge of our industry, and it's great to see our members making full use of the resources we make available."

