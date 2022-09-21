Cost and admin biggest barriers to wellbeing support from employers

Towergate Health & Protection reveals

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 2 min read
Cost and admin biggest barriers to wellbeing support from employers

Employers should focus more on the value for money aspect of employee health and wellbeing support, rather than the direct costs on a business, according to Towergate Health & Protection.

A survey of over 500 HR decision-makers found that cost was the biggest barrier (37%) for employers when looking to offer wellbeing support.

This was followed by administration costs (21%), administration time (19%), fewer employees to make it worthwhile or cost effective (18%) and a general lack of interest from employees (17%) for additional support.

Other barriers expressed by surveyed employers included finding it difficult to adhere to hybrid working models and provide equally accessible support to all employees (16%), and a genuine unsureness on how to provide better support measures (16%).

15% of surveyed respondents stated it was difficult in "effectively communicating" support to all employees, while 13% of respondents said they had too many employees to provide everyone with better support.

Only 12% of surveyed employers said there were no barriers to offering wellbeing support.

While respondents highlighted certain barriers for offering wellbeing support, they also identified flexibility (53%) and affordability (49%) as the most important factors when choosing to implement a health and wellbeing programme.

A further 33% of respondents said comprehensiveness was important when selecting a wellbeing offering, while 32% of surveyed employers stated the schemes would need to be engaging.

Meanwhile, for 30% of surveyed decision makers, having the support measures digitally delivered was an important factor.

Debra Clark, head of specialist consulting at Towergate Health & Protection, said: "Cost can of course present a barrier, but in practice what employers are often really looking for is return on investment. If employees are more engaged and more productive as a result of health and wellbeing support, then employers can see the value of their investment."

"Health and wellbeing support can, and should, be a reciprocal matter. While the main intention is of course to support employees, it should also be positive for the company, not just in supporting their employees well, but also in terms of greater understanding of their staff and increased engagement."

"The benefits of less absence, quicker returns to work and increased productivity all have a direct and positive impact on bottom line profit too," Clark added.

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Zurich to offer monthly income on new family cover policies

Cigna Europe taps Dr Anne Lepetit as medical director

More on Individual Protection

Royal London adds beneficiary nomination to Whole of Life cover
Whole of Life

Royal London adds beneficiary nomination to Whole of Life cover

Alternative to plan trusts

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2022 • 1 min read
Aviva widens critical illness cover for cancer and dementia
Critical Illness

Aviva widens critical illness cover for cancer and dementia

Meets ABI Standards definitions

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2022 • 2 min read
Zurich to offer monthly income on new family cover policies
Individual Protection

Zurich to offer monthly income on new family cover policies

Monthly income instead of lump sum

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 September 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)
Adviser / Broking

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)

“The adviser kept insisting that they really didn’t think I would need life cover”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 September 2022 • 8 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis
Technology

The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

“What's really brilliant about protection is that you can see how it changes lives”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 September 2022 • 6 min read
Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers
Adviser / Broking

Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers

“I had to crawl my way every month to doing well”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 13 September 2022 • 8 min read