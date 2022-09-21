Cost and admin biggest barriers to wellbeing support from employers

A survey of over 500 HR decision-makers found that cost was the biggest barrier (37%) for employers when looking to offer wellbeing support.

This was followed by administration costs (21%), administration time (19%), fewer employees to make it worthwhile or cost effective (18%) and a general lack of interest from employees (17%) for additional support.

Other barriers expressed by surveyed employers included finding it difficult to adhere to hybrid working models and provide equally accessible support to all employees (16%), and a genuine unsureness on how to provide better support measures (16%).

15% of surveyed respondents stated it was difficult in "effectively communicating" support to all employees, while 13% of respondents said they had too many employees to provide everyone with better support.

Only 12% of surveyed employers said there were no barriers to offering wellbeing support.

While respondents highlighted certain barriers for offering wellbeing support, they also identified flexibility (53%) and affordability (49%) as the most important factors when choosing to implement a health and wellbeing programme.

A further 33% of respondents said comprehensiveness was important when selecting a wellbeing offering, while 32% of surveyed employers stated the schemes would need to be engaging.

Meanwhile, for 30% of surveyed decision makers, having the support measures digitally delivered was an important factor.

Debra Clark, head of specialist consulting at Towergate Health & Protection, said: "Cost can of course present a barrier, but in practice what employers are often really looking for is return on investment. If employees are more engaged and more productive as a result of health and wellbeing support, then employers can see the value of their investment."

"Health and wellbeing support can, and should, be a reciprocal matter. While the main intention is of course to support employees, it should also be positive for the company, not just in supporting their employees well, but also in terms of greater understanding of their staff and increased engagement."

"The benefits of less absence, quicker returns to work and increased productivity all have a direct and positive impact on bottom line profit too," Clark added.