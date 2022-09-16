Mini budget for tax cuts and energy plans expected next week

Statement due four days after the end of the national mourning period

Kwasi Kwarteng
Kwasi Kwarteng

A ‘mini budget’ to deliver the tax cuts that prime minister Liz Truss vowed to see through during her recent leadership campaign is expected late next week, according to reports.

It comes amid continued cost-of-living concerns and rising energy costs and will be the new parliament's first major event when it resumes normal business next Thursday following the end of the national period of mourning, the BBC said yesterday (15 September).

The mini budget would also be an opportunity for further information around the government's energy cap plan, the cost for which is yet to be revealed.

A budget next week would be the first major fiscal event for newly-appointed chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

 

