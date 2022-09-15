Mortgage 1st launches specialist protection arm

Hemma Visavadia
Advisory firm Mortgage 1st has launched Protection 1st, a specialist protection arm of the business targeted at better supporting customers with protection needs.

Protection 1st will be headed up by Dave Corbett who joins the advisory from The Money Group, where he held the role of recruitment and brand development director.

Corbett was also regional sales director at Primis Mortgage Network, and regional business manager at the Tenet Group.

Jon Stones, managing director, Mortgage 1st said: "Our aim at Mortgage 1st is to provide the best possible service to our clients and also the offering to our advisers.  There is no better way to do that than to enhance the protection offering and process we currently have as a brand."

"The FCA are looking very closely at advice in general but protection advice seems to be an increasingly hot topic."

Commenting on his new role, Corbett added: "I am absolutely delighted to be joining Mortgage 1st at what is proving to be such a crucial time for the business. To make the move now and to know I am joining a brand that not only stands out in the industry but has genuine ambitions to be the best, is a great personal fit for me." 

"Jon and Lisa have built an incredible organisation whose culture and family feel jump out in every interaction.  Having known and worked with Paul Lewis previously, reaching out to him and hearing first-hand what Mortgage 1st are planning, I knew this was exactly what I was looking for."

