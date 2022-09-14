Access to over-the-counter HRT products comes into force

Products such as Gina 10 microgram, which contains estradiol, are used to treat vaginal symptoms such as dryness, soreness, itching and burning in postmenopausal women aged 50 years and above. The product will now be available locally at pharmacies across the UK.

The product reclassification follows a safety review by the MHRA, the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM), and a public consultation which received 1229 responses, with over 88% being in favour of the move.

The review found that the product was safe enough when supplied from a pharmacy to individuals following a consultation with a pharmacist.

Low-dose vaginal estradiol has been used as a postmenopausal treatment for vaginal symptoms since 1991 but had previously required a prescription to purchase. With the product now being more easily accessible, women across the UK who are dealing with the menopause or premenopausal symptoms are set to benefit.

Earlier this year, the former Health and Social Care Secretary, Matt Hancock, restricted the prescription of HRT products per person to only three months at a time, rather than its usual six month dosage to combat UK-wide supply shortages.

However, due to HRT offerings not included in standard PMI policies - as the menopause is considered a natural life event - women who experienced symptoms were unable to access full treatment.

Dr Laura Squire, chief healthcare quality and access officer at the MHRA, said: "This is a landmark reclassification for the millions of women in the UK who are going through the menopause and experience severe symptoms that negatively impact their everyday life."

"Women will be able to safely obtain a local vaginal HRT product without a prescription, which increases women's access to treatment and gives them greater control over their choices while relieving pressure on frontline GP services."

Vicky Walker, group director of people at Westfield Health, explained that due to menopause symptoms negatively impacting 59% of working women aged between 45-55 in the workplace, making HRT more accessible "may encourage more women to seek treatment and support sooner, rather than suffering in silence."

Maria Caulfield, minister for health, added: "Making Gina available over the counter is a huge step forward in enabling women to access HRT as easily as possible, ensuring they can continue living their life as they navigate the menopause."

"More widely we're continuing to work with suppliers and manufacturers to secure sustainable short-term and long-term access to HRT and our UK-wide menopause taskforce will tackle taboos and issues surrounding menopause."