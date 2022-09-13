Employee support must evolve to stay relevant and effective

Research from Towergate finds

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Employee support must evolve to stay relevant and effective

Employers must evolve their health and wellbeing support for employees to ensure it remains relevant and effective, according to Towergate Health & Protection.

Research by the intermediary found that social wellbeing was the most frequent support measure provided for employees (59%), with mental health support following close behind (56%).

Support with financial health was offered by 45% of surveyed employees while physical health support was provided by 44% of respondents.

However, despite social wellbeing being the most common support measure offered to employees, staff stated that mental health support was the most important factor (36%).

This was jointly followed by physical and financial health (21%), with social health only being most important for 12% of surveyed employees.

Debra Clark, head of specialist consulting at Towergate Health & Protection, explained that in order for employee support to be effective, the four pillars of health and wellbeing must work in conjunction.

"Employers need to consider what weighting they give to each aspect of health and wellbeing and, vitally, what aspects are most important to their employees. To make support relevant, exploring employees' particular demographics and needs is a good place to start," Clark said.

"Employers must consider what employees actually want in terms of support and examine the particular demographics and specific risk profiles of their employees. For any health and wellbeing programme to be effective, it has to be relevant."

She added: "Financial health may well rise now in terms of demand among some employees, with the cost-of-living crisis, but in fact issues with physical, financial, and social health all have a knock-on effect on mental health."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers

PM Liz Truss pledges to reverse national insurance increase

More on PMI

AXA Global Healthcare restructures distribution leadership team
PMI

AXA Global Healthcare restructures distribution leadership team

Four new head of departments announced

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 01 September 2022 • 1 min read
Bupa partners with WTW to improve customer pricing outcomes
PMI

Bupa partners with WTW to improve customer pricing outcomes

Access to Radar Live pricing platform

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 31 August 2022 • 1 min read
Athos Rushovich: 'Disregarding medical history for mental health is the right thing to do'
PMI

Athos Rushovich: 'Disregarding medical history for mental health is the right thing to do'

Ensuring all clients can access support – regardless of their medical history - is more needed now than ever, writes VitalityHealth’s distribution director Athos Rushovich

Athos Rushovich, VitalityHealth
clock 31 August 2022 • 4 min read

Highlights

Is the protection claims process fit for purpose? These advisers say it isn't.
Adviser / Broking

Is the protection claims process fit for purpose? These advisers say it isn't.

“There's been too many plasters and tape on it now that it doesn't work with modern life”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 September 2022 • 10 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis
Technology

The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

“What's really brilliant about protection is that you can see how it changes lives”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 September 2022 • 6 min read
Case Study: Liz's Story
Critical Illness

Case Study: Liz's Story

“The pressure that lifted from our shoulders was absolutely huge”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 01 September 2022 • 1 min read