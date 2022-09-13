Employee support must evolve to stay relevant and effective

Research by the intermediary found that social wellbeing was the most frequent support measure provided for employees (59%), with mental health support following close behind (56%).

Support with financial health was offered by 45% of surveyed employees while physical health support was provided by 44% of respondents.

However, despite social wellbeing being the most common support measure offered to employees, staff stated that mental health support was the most important factor (36%).

This was jointly followed by physical and financial health (21%), with social health only being most important for 12% of surveyed employees.

Debra Clark, head of specialist consulting at Towergate Health & Protection, explained that in order for employee support to be effective, the four pillars of health and wellbeing must work in conjunction.

"Employers need to consider what weighting they give to each aspect of health and wellbeing and, vitally, what aspects are most important to their employees. To make support relevant, exploring employees' particular demographics and needs is a good place to start," Clark said.

"Employers must consider what employees actually want in terms of support and examine the particular demographics and specific risk profiles of their employees. For any health and wellbeing programme to be effective, it has to be relevant."

She added: "Financial health may well rise now in terms of demand among some employees, with the cost-of-living crisis, but in fact issues with physical, financial, and social health all have a knock-on effect on mental health."



