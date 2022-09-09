Protection industry pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth served 70 years on the throne. She died aged 96.

The Royal Family announced the news late yesterday afternoon in a statement confirming that the Queen had passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle, where the family had gathered to be with her.

Her death elevated her eldest son Charles to the throne as King Charles III. In a statement, he said: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

The newly appointed prime minster Liz Truss, who met the Queen earlier this week (6 September) at Balmoral, made a speech outside 10 Downing Street commemorating the royal.

"The death of Her Majesty The Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world. Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built," Truss said, and ushered in the new era by ending the speech with "God save the King".

Following the announcement, the UK protection industry also joined the tributes to the late monarch in posts across social media.

Hannah Gurga, director general of the Association of British Insurers (ABI), said: "On behalf of the insurance long-term savings industry, we send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of HM The Queen.

"At this very sad time, we pay tribute to the service and dedication that Her Majesty has given to the United Kingdom throughout her life and reign.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) acknowledged the Queen's "key role" in the Institute's development in 1987, when she updated the Royal Charter which requires the Institute to ‘secure and justify the confidence of the public'.

"The CII was proud to commit to the shared set of values championed by the Commonwealth and made the step to become an accredited member, out of respect for the many years of commitment from the Queen, and now her successor, His Majesty King Charles III," the CII said

"As we enter a period of national mourning, we will reflect on how our activities in the coming days may need to change so that we can show our respect to our Royal Patron, who has set the standard for future Monarchs to follow."

The British Insurance Broker's Association said: "We are deeply saddened by the news that Her Majesty The Queen has passed away this afternoon. Our thoughts are with the royal family at this sad time as we join our friends and colleagues in national mourning."

Protection industry veteran and former Cabinet Office Disability and Access Ambassador, Johnny Timpson, joined the tributes.

"With my family I mourn the loss of our Queen and give thanks for her life of service to so many across our country, the commonwealth and, the world. May she rest in peace. God Save The King", Timpson said.

The Women in Protection Network said: "Our country has lost a Queen who dedicated her life to public service and who has been inspirational to so many."

Numerous insurance providers made their own tributes, with Legal & General performing its own version of flags flying at half-mast, changing its logo to all black with its trademark umbrella poignantly closed.

Royal London turned its purple logo black in recognition of the Queen's passing, saying: "We're deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

"Queen Elizabeth II inspired countless people across the UK and around the world. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family."

Aviva stated that "Queen Elizabeth personified dedication, duty and service" and Vitality said it joins the nation in "thanking her significant efforts and contribution."