PM Liz Truss pledges to reverse national insurance increase

The increase, which was first announced in September last year, saw the NI tax contributions increase to 1.25% to fund social care reform and the NHS.

Former PM, Boris Johnson, claimed that the new levy would raise a total of £36 billion, the majority of which will go directly to the NHS over the next three years to clear the Covid-19 backlog and improve access to healthcare across the UK.

However, during the Spring Statement in April, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that despite the tax going ahead, the Government would lift the threshold by £3,000 to £12,570 before incurring a tax.

Responding to opposition leader Kier Starmer, Truss said: "I understand that people across our country are struggling with the cost-of-living and they're struggling with their energy bills. That is why I as Prime Minister, will take immediate action.

"I am on the side of people who work hard and do the right thing. That is why we will reverse the national insurance increase and that is why we will keep corporation tax low."