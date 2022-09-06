Cost of living reduces average monthly savings to under £100 for 4 in 10

Data from The Exeter shows

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Cost of living reduces average monthly savings to under £100 for 4 in 10

Four in 10 workers in the UK are now saving less than £100 each month, while one in seven are unable to save anything at all due to the cost of living crisis, according to research from The Exeter.

As the cost of living continues to pile pressure on the personal finances of UK citizens, the research found that over half (52%) of the 2,000 employed and 2,000 self-employed workers surveyed are concerned about their ability to pay food or utility bills.

Meanwhile, just under half (44%) are concerned about being able to pay their mortgage or rent.

The Challenging Times: The health and financial fears of UK workers report found that around half (49%) of workers are spending less on weekly grocery shopping, 44% have cut back on energy and water usage, while 41% have reduced their spending on leisure and entertainment.

In terms of demographics, respondents in London were most likely to be able to save more than £100 in a typical month, with 20% able to save less in the capital.

Those in Yorkshire (47%) and the east of England (45%) were most likely to be able to save less than the same total on a monthly basis.

One in five (20%) of respondents aged between 45-54 said that were unable to save anything at all in a typical month, as did a similar level (19%) of those aged 55-64.

Isobel Langton, chief executive at The Exeter, commented that the extent of the financial and health concerns uncovered by the report showed the "true scope of the challenges" workers in the UK are facing.

"With so many people in the UK worried about saving enough and, with living costs continuing to rise, the speed at which someone can fall into debt could also increase. While there are helpful financial guides and tools available, for example from the government, we need to ask ourselves what more we can do to help people weather this storm," Langton said. 

"Arguably the financial services community is best placed to provide advice and support. From insurers and financial advisers to mortgage lenders, finance influencers, and savings experts - we each have a role to play.

"Within our individual businesses and collectively as an industry, we must come together and collaborate to ensure that we provide the best possible outcomes to help guide people through the challenges they face."

Phil Jeynes, director of corporate strategy at Reassured, added that despite the impact the cost of living crisis is having on the nation's wellbeing, life insurance should be viewed as an "essential outgoing on par with things such as mortgage payments."

"Cancelling your policy could leave your family's financial circumstances in a much more precarious situation should you die or become seriously ill," he said.

"If you are considering cancelling your policy to cut down on outgoings, it might be helpful to know that most insurers can offer flexibility to customers via temporary payment breaks or short-term reductions in cover, so before making any decisions, speak to your insurer or broker to assess your options to remain protected."  

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Debbie Kennedy: Will Covid-19 be the death of underwriting?

Vitality pays out £82.8m in 2021

More on Critical Illness

Alun Beynon, Head of Intermediary Protection Distribution, Scottish Widows
Individual Protection

Industry Voice: Why Protection Matters

Scottish Widows' Alun Beynon looks at why advisers should be discussing it with their clients

Alun Beynon, Head of Intermediary Protection Distribution, Scottish Widows
clock 22 August 2022 • 2 min read
MAXIS Global Benefits Network partners with Further Group on CI offering
Critical Illness

MAXIS Global Benefits Network partners with Further Group on CI offering

Further is seventh supplier to join network

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 28 July 2022 • 1 min read
Case Study: Sandy's Story
Critical Illness

Case Study: Sandy's Story

"It was almost surreal how it just happened."

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 14 July 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Is the protection claims process fit for purpose? These advisers say it isn't.
Adviser / Broking

Is the protection claims process fit for purpose? These advisers say it isn't.

“There's been too many plasters and tape on it now that it doesn't work with modern life”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 September 2022 • 10 min read
Case Study: Liz's Story
Critical Illness

Case Study: Liz's Story

“The pressure that lifted from our shoulders was absolutely huge”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 01 September 2022 • 1 min read
Mortgage It: Breaking into the Scottish protection market
Adviser / Broking

Mortgage It: Breaking into the Scottish protection market

“It’s all about treating people the way you want to be treated”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 31 August 2022 • 5 min read