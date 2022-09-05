LifeSearch appoints first chief data officer

LifeSearch stated that Stafford's appointment will aid improvements in distribution quality by accelerating its data usage and management.

Stafford will be responsible for the design and implementation of real-time customer insights, in a bid to drive better customer propositions and improve journey conversions and customer outcomes.

Stafford brings over two decades worth of experience to the role having previously helped organisations across a range of sectors better use data and analytics.

His most recent role was head of digital data science at Admiral Insurance, where he led strategy and vision for data science and machine learning for its digital channels.

Commenting on his new position, Stafford said: "I've spent the last 25 years of my career helping organisations to become more successful by leveraging data to respond to real life challenges and achieve better outcomes for staff, shareholders, and customers."

"I look forward to being part of a company that has a strong record of success in the protection market, engaging culture, and ambitious plans. My experience has shown the power of unlocking value in data through machine learning, insights and business intelligence and, with over two decades in business."

Debbie Kennedy, chief executive at LifeSearch, added: "Like most financial services businesses we are not short of data but corralling this into actionable data and effective insights to ensure we are solving the right customer problem is often the challenge."

"We have been improving our customer journeys with new guidance tools and Sam's experience and proven track record in the data analytics field will help accelerate our move to deliver better customer outcomes."