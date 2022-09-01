AXA Global Healthcare restructures distribution leadership team

Four new head of departments announced

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
AXA Global Healthcare has restructured its distribution leadership team and introduced a selection of new roles, including head of individual distribution and head of SME distribution.

Other leadership roles include head of large corporate sales and head of large corporate retention. 

Joining as head of individual distribution, Dev Shah brings over 10-years' experience to the role and knowledge of the individual sector, as well as commercial and global market experience, having first joined AXA in 2006.

Martyn Swann takes up head of SME distribution and joins from Aetna/Allianz, where he was in a corporate director role.

Meanwhile, Luke Harding will head up large corporate sales having moved from another position within AXA and brings experience with global partners and customers to his new role, while Matthew Crudgington, who also joined from Aetna will spearhead the large corporate retention department.

The restructured team will support Andy O'Cain, global head of distribution at the provider, in running the regional distribution sectors across the sales hubs in the UK, Europe and Asia. 

Commenting on the new roles, O'Cain said: "Today, we've taken our first leap and restructured our distribution leadership team - we've appointed new department heads who will focus exclusively on distribution for specific business lines and getting closer to the unique needs of customers, building strong relationships with intermediaries and partners every step of the way." 

"We hope that bringing together existing distribution expertise with the knowledge of those coming from outside of the business will transform the team's ability to anticipate and adapt to new market conditions, and I'm confident these changes will help to drive AXA Global Healthcare forward."

